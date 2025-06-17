Cardinal Capital Management Grows Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,968 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3,589.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 47.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 34.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

