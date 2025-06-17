Bfsg LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,819,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $554.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $523.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.