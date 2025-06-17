Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $183.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.37 and a 200-day moving average of $149.82. The company has a market capitalization of $285.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.93 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

