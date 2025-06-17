Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $33,294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $466.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

