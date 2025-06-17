Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,909,000 after buying an additional 136,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $311.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $212.12 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

