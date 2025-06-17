iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by BCU Wealth Advisors LLC

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.2% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8,124.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 119,591 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 20.1%

EFV opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

