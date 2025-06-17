AA Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,187 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 26,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. CSX Co. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $32.00 price target on CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

