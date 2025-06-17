NBT Bank N A NY Has $5.08 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $627.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.34. The stock has a market cap of $192.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

