Cultivar Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cultivar Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,016 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 11.0% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cultivar Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

