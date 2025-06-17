MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE MEGI opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $14.96.

Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

