Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,824,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,454,000 after buying an additional 1,334,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,427,000 after buying an additional 758,024 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5,196.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 689,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,658,000 after buying an additional 676,419 shares during the period.

BATS:MTUM opened at $231.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $234.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.78.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

