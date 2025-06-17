iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Position Increased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 269.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,029 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 811.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 41,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48.

