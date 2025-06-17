Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Raised by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7%

VGT opened at $633.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $577.15 and its 200-day moving average is $594.74. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

