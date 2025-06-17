Barloworld Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0402 per share on Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.
Barloworld Stock Performance
Barloworld stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. Barloworld has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Barloworld
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barloworld
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Is CrowdStrike Stock Set to Break Out or Cool Off?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.