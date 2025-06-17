Barloworld Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0402 per share on Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

Barloworld Stock Performance

Barloworld stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. Barloworld has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

