Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Plans $0.37 Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.