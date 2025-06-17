Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 261 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total transaction of $4,361,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,480. This trade represents a 47.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total value of $26,592,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,958.38. This trade represents a 71.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,413 shares of company stock valued at $198,508,074. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,425.74 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,402.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,345.74.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

