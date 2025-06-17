Western Asset Premier Bond Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3%

WEA stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

