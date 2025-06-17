Western Asset Premier Bond Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3%
WEA stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is CrowdStrike Stock Set to Break Out or Cool Off?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.