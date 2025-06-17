Pflug Koory LLC Sells 155 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 45,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

