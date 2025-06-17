FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $140,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 57,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 842,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.