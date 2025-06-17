Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 1.3%

SES stock opened at C$15.87 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$11.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SES. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$15.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Secure Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.97.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

