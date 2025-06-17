Rakuten Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rakuten Securities Inc. reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,096 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.43, for a total value of $1,826,559.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,329,629.74. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,861 shares of company stock worth $104,770,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $479.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a PE ratio of 940.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $491.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

