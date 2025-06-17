LXP Industrial Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

LXP Industrial Trust has a payout ratio of 771.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $10.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $87.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 172,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 458,195 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6,092.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 932,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

