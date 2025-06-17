JLB & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 2.0%

DEO stock opened at $103.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $113.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

