Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases 494 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,672,147,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,216,000 after buying an additional 1,391,860 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after buying an additional 994,882 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,630,000 after buying an additional 511,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,452,000 after buying an additional 486,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $210.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.