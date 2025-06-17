Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys 202 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7%

VGT opened at $633.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.