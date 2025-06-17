Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases 976 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 3.5%

NVO stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

