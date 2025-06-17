Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys 320 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

PayPal Stock Up 2.0%

PayPal stock opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.