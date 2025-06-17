Parcl (PRCL) Price Reaches $0.0686 on Exchanges

Parcl (PRCL) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Parcl has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parcl has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $8.36 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parcl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $106,422.40 or 1.00487216 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105,961.86 or 1.00052357 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 tokens. Parcl’s official website is www.parcl.co. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl.

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,284,457 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.07092309 USD and is down -7.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $8,522,973.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parcl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parcl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

