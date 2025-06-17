LUCE (LUCE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.45 Million

LUCE (LUCE) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One LUCE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LUCE has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. LUCE has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $4.45 million worth of LUCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUCE alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106,422.40 or 1.00487216 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105,961.86 or 1.00052357 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LUCE Profile

LUCE’s total supply is 999,999,996 tokens. LUCE’s official website is pump.fun/cbdcxko9qavr9hfshgpebg3zekoraed7w1jfq2o3pump.

Buying and Selling LUCE

According to CryptoCompare, “LUCE (LUCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. LUCE has a current supply of 999,999,996. The last known price of LUCE is 0.00558729 USD and is down -7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $4,812,960.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CBdCxKo9QavR9hfShgpEBG3zekorAeD7W1jfq2o3pump.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.