NEXPACE 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $77.68 Million (NXPC)

NEXPACE (NXPC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. NEXPACE has a market cap of $212.04 million and approximately $77.68 million worth of NEXPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXPACE has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One NEXPACE token can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXPACE alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $106,422.40 or 1.00487216 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105,961.86 or 1.00052357 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NEXPACE Profile

NEXPACE launched on May 15th, 2025. NEXPACE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,525,873 tokens. NEXPACE’s official website is msu.io. NEXPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@maplestoryu. NEXPACE’s official Twitter account is @maplestoryu.

NEXPACE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXPACE (NXPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXPACE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 177,525,873 in circulation. The last known price of NEXPACE is 1.19189558 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $83,906,249.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msu.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.