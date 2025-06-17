Morphware Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week (XMW)

Morphware (XMW) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Morphware has a market capitalization of $22.60 million and $947,174.12 worth of Morphware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morphware token can currently be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Morphware has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Morphware Profile

Morphware’s launch date was September 16th, 2024. Morphware’s total supply is 1,232,922,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,150,079 tokens. Morphware’s official Twitter account is @morphwareai. The official website for Morphware is www.morphware.com.

Morphware Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morphware (XMW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morphware has a current supply of 1,232,922,769 with 823,702,984 in circulation. The last known price of Morphware is 0.03072593 USD and is down -11.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $988,393.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.morphware.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morphware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morphware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morphware using one of the exchanges listed above.

