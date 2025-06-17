Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Holdings Raised by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

