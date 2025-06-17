Short Interest in PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Decreases By 33.3%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Trading Down 1.0%

PIFMY stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

