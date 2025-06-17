SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Short Interest Update

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the May 15th total of 140,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,309,000 after acquiring an additional 89,119 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 171,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 942.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 153,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,640.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 138,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 130,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $374.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.