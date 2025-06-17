Canaan Inc (LON:CAN) Announces €0.02 Dividend

Canaan Inc (LON:CAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Starting its life as a French subscription-TV channel 40 years ago, CANAL+ today is a global media and entertainment company with a brand recognised worldwide amongst the Top 50 Most Valuable French Brands, globally (source: Kantar Brandz, 2023). It generates revenues in 195 countries and operates directly in 52 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the United States, with a total of approximately 9,000 employees worldwide.

