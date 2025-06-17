Canaan Inc (LON:CAN) Announces €0.02 Dividend

Canaan Inc (LON:CAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Canaan Price Performance
CAN opened at GBX 228.95 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.68. Canaan has a twelve month low of GBX 149.95 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 299.90 ($4.07).
About Canaan
