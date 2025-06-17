GOHOME Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (GOHOME)

GOHOME (GOHOME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One GOHOME token can currently be purchased for approximately $248.60 or 0.00234733 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GOHOME has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. GOHOME has a total market capitalization of $124.27 million and $11.17 million worth of GOHOME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106,422.40 or 1.00487216 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105,961.86 or 1.00052357 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GOHOME

GOHOME launched on January 20th, 2025. GOHOME’s total supply is 9,999,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,895 tokens. GOHOME’s official message board is medium.com/@gohometoken. GOHOME’s official Twitter account is @gohome_token. GOHOME’s official website is gohometoken.com.

GOHOME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GOHOME (GOHOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. GOHOME has a current supply of 9,999,895.37 with 499,895 in circulation. The last known price of GOHOME is 248.59937546 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $10,672,077.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohometoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOHOME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GOHOME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GOHOME using one of the exchanges listed above.

