Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th.

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

BPCGY stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. Banco Comercial Português has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Banco Comercial Português to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

