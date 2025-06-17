Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Update

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ KPRX opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.25. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Free Report ) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 6.67% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Featured Articles

