Substratum (SUB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.30

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $9.30 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023214 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

