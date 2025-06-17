Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 73,673 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,673 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $29,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,137,000 after purchasing an additional 70,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,851,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,447,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,285,000 after purchasing an additional 144,345 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,140,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,562,000 after purchasing an additional 259,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 987,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 588,453 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

