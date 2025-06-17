Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 516.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JQUA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

