Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 79,739.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,329 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $568.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $556.98 and a 200 day moving average of $544.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $594.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,844.40. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,645 shares of company stock valued at $26,979,801 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

