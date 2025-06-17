MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Performance

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

