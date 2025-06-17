Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 16,075 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223,945 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,182 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.79.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

