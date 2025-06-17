First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Holdings Decreased by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,542,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,397,000 after purchasing an additional 169,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $494,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after buying an additional 628,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,539,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.66 and a one year high of $94.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

