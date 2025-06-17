Lynch & Associates IN Makes New $442,000 Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM)

Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000.

NYSEARCA:FESM opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

