Berkshire Bank Has $325,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $298,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.8% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.64.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.5%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $197.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.36. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

