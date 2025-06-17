Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 327,369 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 327,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.3% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

VEA stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

