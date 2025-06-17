Clayton Financial Group LLC Sells 605 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clayton Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 817,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

