Clayton Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $270.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.54 and its 200-day moving average is $270.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

